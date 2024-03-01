Khyber completes preparations for polio campaign

PESHAWAR - The Khyber district administration has finalized preparations for a seven-day polio eradication campaign set to commence on March 3.
During the campaign, over 200,000 children under the age of five will receive polio drops from 945 polio teams. A meeting of the district committee for the polio eradication campaign, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hameed, took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Officials from the health department, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hukumat Afridi, the education department, international health organization, polio, police, and other authorities attended the meeting.
Polio authorities presented detailed briefings on the comprehensive campaign report, security arrangements for polio teams, awareness activities, handling reluctant parents, and other related matters. The district administration urges the public to collaborate with health department teams during the polio eradication campaign, ensuring their children receive polio drops. This effort aims to protect children from lifelong disability, bringing the Khyber district closer to complete polio eradication.