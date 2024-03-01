Friday, March 01, 2024
Khyber completes preparations for polio campaign

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber district administration has finalized preparations for a seven-day polio eradication cam­paign set to commence on March 3.

During the campaign, over 200,000 chil­dren under the age of five will receive polio drops from 945 polio teams. A meeting of the district committee for the polio erad­ication campaign, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muham­mad Hameed, took place at the Depu­ty Commissioner’s Office. Officials from the health department, Deputy Superin­tendent of Police Hukumat Afridi, the ed­ucation department, international health organization, polio, police, and other au­thorities attended the meeting.

Polio authorities presented detailed briefings on the comprehensive campaign report, security arrangements for polio teams, awareness activities, handling reluc­tant parents, and other related matters. The district administration urges the public to collaborate with health department teams during the polio eradication campaign, en­suring their children receive polio drops. This effort aims to protect children from lifelong disability, bringing the Khyber dis­trict closer to complete polio eradication.

APP

