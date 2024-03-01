Friday, March 01, 2024
Kirko Chainz to Kirko Grillz: Vikings QB shows off new jewelry
11:15 PM | March 01, 2024
Some players use the NFL offseason to pick up new hobbies or ways to express themselves.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took that to a new level Tuesday when he showed off his new grill in an Instagram post.

"If you haven't yet found a Grillz-guy, check out Dr. Lebster. 5/5 stars! He doesn't take Kohl's Cash, but he does great work. I know [Justin Jefferson] approves," Cousins wrote in a caption.

Jefferson suggested that his quarterback could add another layer of dental jewelry to his collection, and running backs Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison supported the veteran signal-caller's new look in the post's comments.

Perhaps Cousins is adding a new layer to his "Kirko Chainz" alter ego that was introduced in Week 4 of the 2022 season when Cousins donned offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw's chain after the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints in London. Then, shirtless "Kirko Chainz" made an appearance in Week 9 after defeating his former team, the Washington Commanders, in his return to Washington as a Viking, and the rest is history.

As suggested by Cousins' signature "You like that?!" catchphrase, Kirko Grillz might be here for the long haul, whether you like it or not.

