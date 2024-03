KOHAT - A significant drug smuggling opera­tion was thwarted by Kohat police on Thursday at the Khushalgarh check post. The interception took place when the authorities halted a passenger coach and apprehended a notorious drug smuggler, Akman Gul, in possession of over 5 kg of hashish.

The police spokesperson reported that Akman Gul was transporting the drugs from Kohat to Punjab concealed in plastic bags. The seized drugs prompt­ed the immediate registration of a case against the smuggler.