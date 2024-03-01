KP assembly allocates front benches for opposition members

PESHAWAR - In the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly, seats designated for treasury and opposition members have been allocated by placing benches in front of the speaker’s podium.

Specifically, the 26 reserved seats for opposition members were po­sitioned to the left of the Speaker’s chair. Notably, the PML-N has as­signed the front seats of the opposi­tion to members Ibadullah and JUIF’s Akram Durrani. On the government benches, Ali Amin Gandapur and Babar Saleem Swati have secured front-row seats.

This seating arrangement signifies a strategic allocation of spaces with­in the assembly, emphasizing the po­sitioning of both opposition and gov­ernment representatives for effective parliamentary engagement. The de­cision to assign specific members to prominent locations in the assembly hall reflects the dynamics of political representation in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa region.