KP assembly allocates front benches for opposition members

PESHAWAR - In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, seats designated for treasury and opposition members have been allocated by placing benches in front of the speaker’s podium.
Specifically, the 26 reserved seats for opposition members were positioned to the left of the Speaker’s chair. Notably, the PML-N has assigned the front seats of the opposition to members Ibadullah and JUIF’s Akram Durrani. On the government benches, Ali Amin Gandapur and Babar Saleem Swati have secured front-row seats.
This seating arrangement signifies a strategic allocation of spaces within the assembly, emphasizing the positioning of both opposition and government representatives for effective parliamentary engagement. The decision to assign specific members to prominent locations in the assembly hall reflects the dynamics of political representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.