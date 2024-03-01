KP Assembly elects Babar Swati as speaker, Suraya Dy speaker

PESHAWAR/ QUETTA - Babar Saleem Swati, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council, has been elected as the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly, with Suraya Bibi chosen as the deputy speaker. The speaker contest saw Babar Saleem Swati compet­ing against Ihsan Ullah Miankhel of the PPP. Out of the 106 votes cast, Babar Saleem Swati secured 89 votes, while Ihsan Ullah Mian Khel received 17 votes. PTIP’s Iqbal Wazir and Mian Umar from the Sunni Ittehad Coun­cil abstained from voting for the speaker, while Mushtaq Ghani also refrained from voting.

In the race for deputy speak­er, Suraya Bibi of the Sunni Itte­had Council garnered 87 votes, defeating her opponent Arbab Waseem of PTI-Parliamentari­ans, who received 19 votes.

Both Babar Saleem Swati and Suraya Bibi assumed their re­spective roles consecutively. Following their election, Mush­taq Ghani, the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assem­bly, administered the oath to both positions. The assembly meeting was adjourned until 10am on today (Friday).

It is pertinent to mention here that Suraiya Bibi was the sec­ond female deputy speaker of the provincial assembly after Mehrtaj Roghani.

Also, Balochistan Assem­bly in its inaugural session to­day elected unopposed Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of PML-N as speaker and Ghazala Gula of Pa­kistan People’s Party as Deputy Speaker of the House.

Later, new Speaker and Depu­ty Speaker of the provincial as­sembly were sworn in. Earlier, Members-elect of Balochistan Assembly took oath. The elec­tion for the new Chief Minister of Balochistan will be held on Saturday (March 2). Chairing the session of Balochistan As­sembly on Thursday, the new­ly elected Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai announced the sched­ule for the election of the Lead­er of the House (Chief Minister).

He said that the candidates for the slot of chief minister could submit their nomination form till 5 p.m. on Friday, while the election would take place on Saturday. The session was ad­journed to meet again on 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Later talking to media per­sons, the Speaker said that he would run the House impartial­ly and would treat both treasury and opposition benches equally. He would endeavour to ensure the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. Achakzai urged the assembly members to rise above their political affiliations and work together for strength­ening of democracy and welfare of the people. He thanked the MPAs for electing him as Speak­er of the Balochistan Assembly.