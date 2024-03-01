KP launches landmark disaster resilience policy

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the guidance of the Relief Department, has initiated efforts to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resilience against potential disasters. In a significant step, the PDMA has started developing the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N). A workshop was convened in Peshawar, chaired by the esteemed Secretary of Relief, Inayatullah, and Director General PDMA, Qaisar Khan. Representatives from CRA-N, academia, and other organizations were also present.
The forum, consisting of key stakeholders and disaster management experts, unanimously agreed that the forthcoming policy would be comprehensive, addressing a wide range of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Scheduled to be drafted within a stringent timeline of six months, the policy will reflect the unwavering commitment of the authorities to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the populace.
Secretary of Relief, Inayatullah, commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in this monumental endeavour. He stressed the importance of proactive measures in mitigating disaster risks and emphasized the policy’s significance in fostering resilience and preparedness across society. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa embarks on this transformative journey towards resilience-building, the PDMA remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a safer and more resilient future for all inhabitants of the province.
Director General PDMA, Qaisar Khan, echoed similar sentiments, underscoring the imperative need for a concerted approach in effectively managing disaster risks. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is prone to natural hazards such as floods, earthquakes, landslides, heavy winds/cyclones, heavy snowfall, and GLOFs, resulting in extensive damage to both life and property.
The objectives of the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy are to outline a comprehensive and integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and management efforts, identify and assess potential risks while outlining risk reduction strategies and measures to mitigate the impacts of disasters, ensure that emergency response plans are in place and that critical infrastructure and services remain resilient to the effects of disasters. Additionally, the policy aims to ensure that management frameworks are in place to identify roles for PDMA, communities, and stakeholders in disaster management, recovery, rehabilitation, and preparedness, while strengthening coordination and communication between the various departments and agencies involved in disaster management.
He reiterated PDMA’s steadfast dedication to ensuring the policy’s efficacy and relevance in addressing the evolving dynamics of disaster management. He appreciated the support of CRA-N and other partners for their contributions to the first-ever DDR policy.