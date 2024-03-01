KP launches landmark disaster resilience policy

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, under the guidance of the Re­lief Department, has initiated efforts to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s re­silience against potential disasters. In a significant step, the PDMA has start­ed developing the Disaster Risk Reduc­tion Policy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N). A workshop was convened in Peshawar, chaired by the esteemed Secretary of Relief, Inayatullah, and Director Gener­al PDMA, Qaisar Khan. Representatives from CRA-N, academia, and other orga­nizations were also present.

The forum, consisting of key stake­holders and disaster management ex­perts, unanimously agreed that the forthcoming policy would be compre­hensive, addressing a wide range of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Scheduled to be drafted within a stringent timeline of six months, the policy will reflect the unwavering commitment of the au­thorities to safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of the populace.

Secretary of Relief, Inayatullah, com­mended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in this monu­mental endeavour. He stressed the im­portance of proactive measures in mit­igating disaster risks and emphasized the policy’s significance in fostering re­silience and preparedness across soci­ety. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa embarks on this transformative journey towards resilience-building, the PDMA remains steadfast in its commitment to foster­ing a safer and more resilient future for all inhabitants of the province.

Director General PDMA, Qaisar Khan, echoed similar sentiments, underscor­ing the imperative need for a concert­ed approach in effectively managing disaster risks. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is prone to natural hazards such as floods, earthquakes, landslides, heavy winds/cyclones, heavy snowfall, and GLOFs, resulting in extensive damage to both life and property.

The objectives of the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy are to outline a com­prehensive and integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and manage­ment efforts, identify and assess poten­tial risks while outlining risk reduction strategies and measures to mitigate the impacts of disasters, ensure that emer­gency response plans are in place and that critical infrastructure and servic­es remain resilient to the effects of dis­asters. Additionally, the policy aims to ensure that management frame­works are in place to identify roles for PDMA, communities, and stakeholders in disaster management, recovery, re­habilitation, and preparedness, while strengthening coordination and com­munication between the various de­partments and agencies involved in disaster management.

He reiterated PDMA’s steadfast dedi­cation to ensuring the policy’s efficacy and relevance in addressing the evolv­ing dynamics of disaster management. He appreciated the support of CRA-N and other partners for their contribu­tions to the first-ever DDR policy.