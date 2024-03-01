Friday, March 01, 2024
Landi Kotal official pledges Ramazan price relief

March 01, 2024
KHYBER  -  The Additional Assistant Commis­sioner (AAC) of Landi Kotal, Rameez Ali Shah, has pledged to implement an effective price-checking mech­anism to provide relief to believ­ers during the month of Ramadan. Speaking at the “Meet the Press” pro­gram, initiated to control the prices of edibles with the onset of Ramadan, held at the Landi Kotal Press Club in the Khyber district on Thursday, AAC Rameez Ali Shah stated that price committees would be established at the district and tehsil levels to mon­itor the prices of essential commod­ities during the holy month.

He emphasized that local shop­keepers must adhere to a list of pric­es for edibles and daily-use goods, publicized by the district adminis­tration. Those found violating these prices will face legal consequenc­es, he remarked. The tehsil adminis­trator urged local traders to refrain from charging extra rates during Ramadan and assured that a crack­down would be initiated against en­croachers to clean various streets of the Landi Kotal bazaar, ensuring con­venience for pedestrians.

DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Haji Sher, the neighbourhood chair­man, highlighted the challenges faced by people during the fasting period, and the former president of Anju­man-e-Tajiran, Landi Kotal, also ad­dressed the gathering. Sellers of poultry, beef, bakery items, vegeta­bles, and other food retailers vowed to provide maximum relief to believ­ers by reducing their profit margins in the best interest of the masses.

