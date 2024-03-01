Landi Kotal official pledges Ramazan price relief

KHYBER - The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) of Landi Kotal, Rameez Ali Shah, has pledged to implement an effective price-checking mechanism to provide relief to believers during the month of Ramadan. Speaking at the “Meet the Press” program, initiated to control the prices of edibles with the onset of Ramadan, held at the Landi Kotal Press Club in the Khyber district on Thursday, AAC Rameez Ali Shah stated that price committees would be established at the district and tehsil levels to monitor the prices of essential commodities during the holy month.
He emphasized that local shopkeepers must adhere to a list of prices for edibles and daily-use goods, publicized by the district administration. Those found violating these prices will face legal consequences, he remarked. The tehsil administrator urged local traders to refrain from charging extra rates during Ramadan and assured that a crackdown would be initiated against encroachers to clean various streets of the Landi Kotal bazaar, ensuring convenience for pedestrians.
Haji Sher, the neighbourhood chairman, highlighted the challenges faced by people during the fasting period, and the former president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Landi Kotal, also addressed the gathering. Sellers of poultry, beef, bakery items, vegetables, and other food retailers vowed to provide maximum relief to believers by reducing their profit margins in the best interest of the masses.