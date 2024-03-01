Learning limbo

This letter addresses the recently released Pakistan Education Statistics 2021-2022 report, compiled by the Pakistan Institute of Education, which highlights considerable deficiencies in terms of enrolment and educational infrastructure.
The most disturbing finding pertains to out-of-school children; the report states that over 26 million youngsters fall within this category. As a percentage, this comes to 39%, affecting nearly 40% of children in the country. To put things in perspective, almost 40% of children in Pakistan today have no chance of acquiring a basic education, leading to a life of exploitation and poverty in adulthood.
However, the status of educational infrastructure is no less distressing. In an age where young minds are being introduced to AI and robotics, only 15% of schools in Balochistan have electricity. Other problems include the lack of toilets in schools. These infrastructural issues need to be dealt with. According to the report, the teacher-student ratio in primary schools is 1:39 which shows the dire need to hire more teachers.
Pakistan will never be able to change course unless it succeeds in educating all its children, and that too with the tools needed to compete in the global economy, not simply regurgitating ideology or outdated lessons. The mainstream parties vying to rule Pakistan must vow to address these educational deficiencies and start the transformative process that can make us a member of the league of nations that values knowledge.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.