LGU win HEC All Pakistan Inter- Varsity Tug of War tournament

PESHAWAR - The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with Lahore Garrison University emerging as the champion. In a thrilling final, Lahore Garrison University defeated University of Central Punjab by 2-1 to clinch the title. The event, organized by Islamia College University Peshawar under the patronage of Higher Education Commission (HEC), saw intense competition from universities across the country. Teams of 12 universities from across the country took part. The closing ceremony, attended by Malik Abdul Latif, Director of North West Hospital Hayatabad as chief guest, was marked by presenting the trophies and cash prizes to the standout athletes.