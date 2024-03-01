Friday, March 01, 2024
LGU win HEC All Pakistan Inter- Varsity Tug of War tournament

APP
March 01, 2024
Sports

PESHAWAR   -   The All Pakistan Inter-Varsity Tug-of-War tournament concluded here, with La­hore Garrison University emerging as the cham­pion. In a thrilling final, Lahore Garrison Univer­sity defeated University of Central Punjab by 2-1 to clinch the title. The event, organized by Islamia Col­lege University Peshawar under the patronage of Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC), saw intense competition from univer­sities across the country. Teams of 12 universities from across the country took part. The closing cer­emony, attended by Malik Abdul Latif, Director of North West Hospital Haya­tabad as chief guest, was marked by presenting the trophies and cash prizes to the standout athletes.

APP

