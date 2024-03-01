LHC orders enforcement of laws on marriage of underage girls

In a significant ruling, the Lahore High Court has mandated the enforcement of laws pertaining to the marriage of underage girls.

In this regard, the court has established a high-level committee under the leadership of Punjab’s Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah, which is scheduled to convene on March 4.

In an interim order, LHC’s Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu has instructed that the committee must ensure the participation of the Punjab Police chief and the secretary of Local Governments Department.

The court has also directed the chairperson of the union council to promptly annul the marriages of underage girls, with legal action to be taken if such marriages have occurred.

The interim order was issued in response to a request moved by Ramzana Bibi.

During the proceedings, the Punjab prosecutor general submitted a report on challans related to cases involving underage girls' marriages.

In the written order, the court has underscored the importance of addressing numerous similar issues, urging representatives of local government to actively participate in the meeting and to provide updated reports to the court.