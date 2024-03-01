Friday, March 01, 2024
Long-term health of Pakistan’s govt crucial to stability: US

March 01, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  The United States supports Pakistan’s efforts to break free from the vicious cycle of debt and financ­ing, a State Department Spokesperson said, urg­ing the new government to continue working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial institutions. “Pakistan’s new gov­ernment must immediately prioritize the economic situation because the policies over the next several months will be crucial to maintaining economic sta­bility for Pakistanis,” Spokesperson Mathew Miller told his daily news briefing on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question at the daily State Department briefing about a let­ter sent by ex-PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan’s to the IMF, suggesting to link the next loan facility to an audit of the Feb 8 general elections in the country.

“I’ll just say with respect to the IMF that we sup­port Pakistan’s efforts to break free from the vi­cious cycle of debt and international financing,” the Spokesperson added. “The long-term health of Pakistan’s government – or economy is crucial to its stability,” Miller added. Pakistan has been fac­ing financial challenges in recent years, with dwin­dling foreign exchange reserves and declining val­ue of its national currency.

Agencies

