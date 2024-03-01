Friday, March 01, 2024
Madhu Lal Hussain Urs starts from tomorrow

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The 436th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, commonly known as Madhu Lal Hussain, will begin here on Satur­day, March 2. Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza will inaugurate the Urs celebrations by per­forming traditional chador laying on the grave of the saint. Members of Religious Committee, ulema Mushaikh and a large number of devo­tees will participate on the occasion. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 459,000 for Urs grant. Local police and the department made foolproof security arrangements for the visi­tors.

PU EXTENDS ASSOCIATE DEGREE ADMISSION DATE

The Punjab University Department of Exami­nations has extended last date for submission of admission forms of Associate Degree in Arts/ Sci­ence/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual examinations 2024. All regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) can­didates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. According to details, now the last date with single fee for receipt of online admission forms for said exams is March 15, 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Our Staff Reporter

