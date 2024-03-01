Friday, March 01, 2024
Malik dominates Riley to secure semis spot in ITF Dubai Masters

Azhar Khan
March 01, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Pakistan’s esteemed veteran player Rashid Malik overcame Britain’s Steven Riley with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tennis Tourna­ment MT200. 

The prestigious event, hosted at the Topspin Sports Centre in Dubai, saw Malik demonstrating his prowess on the court, setting him on a path with potential to claim the tournament title. From the outset, Malik established control of the match, leveraging his deep understanding of the game to outmaneuver Riley. 

The first set was a showcase of Malik’s strategic play and preci­sion, breaking Riley’s serve early and securing a 6-1 victory with relative ease. The second set mir­rored the first, with Malik continu­ing to exert pressure and dem­onstrating why he is considered one of the seasoned veterans on the circuit. His consistent perfor­mance and unyielding focus led to another 6-1 set victory, cementing his place in the semifinals. 

Dar optimistic about govt to tackle economic challenges

As Malik prepares for the semi­finals, his confidence and form signal a strong intent to compete at the highest level. With this lat­est victory, he moves one step closer to not only clinching the title at this tournament but also setting his sights on the World Championship title in Mexico later this year. 

Earlier in pre-quarters, Malik showcased his exceptional talent by securing a convincing victory over Slovenia’s Nuriga Pasic. The first set saw Malik capitalizing on early break opportunities, al­lowing him to secure a comfort­able 6-2 lead. In the second set, Malik did not concede a single game, sweeping the set 6-0.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

