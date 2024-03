FAISALABAD - A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified armed persons in the limits of Factory Area Police, here on Thursday. The police said the deceased was iden­tified as Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Chak No 66-JB, Dhandra, Jhang Road. A po­lice team shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evi­dence from the crime scene. The police have registered a first information report and started investigation into the incident.