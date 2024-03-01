Maryam Nawaz sets completion deadline for Rawalpindi Ring Road

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project by December this year. She personally in­spected the project site at Trahia on Thursday.

During a briefing by Nespak, PMU, and FWO officials on the project’s progress, it was revealed that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project commenced in September 2023 and is scheduled for completion by February 2025. The 38.3 km long road’s route has been cleared, and the reloca­tion of utility services is in progress.

The briefing also indicated that 24 per cent of the project has been complet­ed with plans for five interchanges, 11 overpasses, 2 river bridges, 6 drains, 1 railway bridge, 15 subways, and a rest area along the route.

The chief minister highlighted the road’s significance for Rawalpindi’s transportation ease and emphasized that the industrial zones along the road will be a game-changer for the city, providing employment opportunities for locals.

She stressed the need to complete the project within the two-year timeframe, ensuring round-the-clock work to meet the deadline with no compromise on construction quality. Maryam Nawaz also proposed naming the Rawalpin­di Ring Road interchanges after the re­spective villages.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Members of Punjab Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb, Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, concerned Secretaries, Commissioner, and other officials were present there.