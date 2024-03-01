Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements

RAWALPINDI - The first annual examination Ma­triculation 2024 will start on March 1, Friday and the Rawalpin­di Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (RBISE) has fi­nalized all the arrangements for the exams.

According to an RBISE spokes­man, to make the exams foolproof and transparent in all respects, lists were compiled and sent to the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau for checking the records of all the examination staff including Resident and Distributor Inspec­tors, Superintendents, Deputy Su­perintendents and Invigilators so that during the exams, they could be monitored.

Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Ex­aminations Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi said that all available re­sources would be utilized and ef­forts would be made with the co­operation of the Tehsil, District, and Divisional administrations to eliminate cheating and copy mafia.

They further said that instruc­tions were issued by the Com­missioner Rawalpindi Division to the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all the districts that the monitoring of all the examination centers should be done daily. The officers were also directed to conduct the monitoring of the examination center strict and comprehensive so that the examination could be completed smoothly.

The RBISE spokesman said that the Chairman Board and Control­ler of Examinations issued special instructions to the focal persons and members of six vigilance com­mittees regarding Standard Op­erating Procedures issued by the board.

Chairman squad, special squad, mobile inspectors and vigilance committees would inspect the ex­amination centers on daily ba­sis and send their reports to the board office. Based on the daily re­ports, required steps would be tak­en and the complaints would be addressed immediately, he added.

A central control room had been established in the board office while separate control rooms had also been established in the Chief Executive Office at the district lev­el, he informed.

He said that the Chairman and the Controller had asked all the examination staff to perform their duties with utmost honesty and zeal so that the foolproof exam­ination could be conducted in a peaceful environment.