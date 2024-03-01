Friday, March 01, 2024
May 9 riots: ATC takes up PTI founder's pre-arrest bail plea

Web Desk
8:39 PM | March 01, 2024
An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday took up the petition filed by the PTI founder seeking interim bail in connection with a May 9 riots case.

During the proceedings conducted by ATC judge Arshad Javed, special prosecutor Rana Shakeel presented his arguments and declared the PTI founder the main accused for the May 9 events. 

He maintained that the statements of witnesses were on record which, according to him, indicated that it was the PTI founder who had incited his party leaders to torch the sensitive installations.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

On Feb 24, the ATC had admitted for hearing the PTI founder’s petition for pre-arrest bail in the May 9 riots case.

