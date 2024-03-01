Friday, March 01, 2024
Mohmand elders urge chromate lease re-evaluation

Our Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MOHMAND   -   A group of el­ders from Tehsil Safi Sheikh Baba voiced their concerns on Wednesday, urging the provincial government and district administration to re­voke the lease of local chromate mines. Led by tribal elders including Malik Muhammad Ali Shinwari, Haji Nisar Khan, and Darwesh Khan, they accused influential individuals of collud­ing with the administration to secure the lease, depriving the genuine owners of their rights. The disputed Golonu chromate lease involves three major tribes: Essa Khel, Bahadar Khel, and Inzaray.

Allegations were raised against the district administration of Mohmand, accusing them of playing a key role in the lease allotment and re­cent Ijlas-e-Aam. 

The elders claimed that the local administra­tion was backing the influential group and sub­mitted applications to relevant departments seeking the cancellation of the lease.

