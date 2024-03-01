Mohmand elders urge chromate lease re-evaluation

MOHMAND - A group of elders from Tehsil Safi Sheikh Baba voiced their concerns on Wednesday, urging the provincial government and district administration to revoke the lease of local chromate mines. Led by tribal elders including Malik Muhammad Ali Shinwari, Haji Nisar Khan, and Darwesh Khan, they accused influential individuals of colluding with the administration to secure the lease, depriving the genuine owners of their rights. The disputed Golonu chromate lease involves three major tribes: Essa Khel, Bahadar Khel, and Inzaray.
Allegations were raised against the district administration of Mohmand, accusing them of playing a key role in the lease allotment and recent Ijlas-e-Aam.
The elders claimed that the local administration was backing the influential group and submitted applications to relevant departments seeking the cancellation of the lease.