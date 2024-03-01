NAB DG redresses public grievances at open court

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh hosted a monthly open court session at the Lahore Bureau premises on Thursday engaging with numer­ous affectees of cheating public at large matter and affectees of various housing scams including auto sector and others.

The affectees of Al-Haram Auto Traders, Le-Villa-de Paris, Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Rah­man Garden, State Life Coopera­tive Housing Society, Elite Town Housing Society, Park View Housing Society, Palm Vista, and Zaitoon City participated in the compensation proceedings.

According to the spokesper­son, during the monthly open court sessions, NAB Lahore DG Amjad Majeed Aulakh addressed the affected parties, emphasiz­ing Chairman NAB Lieutenant General (R) Nazir Ahmed’s clear directives to expedite investiga­tions into cases concerning the general public and promptly al­leviate the losses incurred by the affected parties.

The affectees of Al-Haram Auto Traders expressed their grievances over the monthly col­lection of profits on vehicle ‘on money,’ which were initially re­ceived but later neither the prof­its were paid nor were the invest­ments returned to them, thereby depriving them of significant capital. Furthermore, the admin­istrative department of Al-Haram Auto Traders also collected funds from some affected parties under the pretext of providing vehicles on easy installments instead, they defrauded the affected par­ties of their hard-earned money.

Addressing the affectees of Le-Villa-de Paris, NAB’s Lahore DG stated that the inquiry pro­ceedings against the mentioned project had been completed, and the report had been sent to NAB Headquarters for further instructions. He further men­tioned that it had come to NAB’s notice that some complainants, allegedly lured by society admin­istration, were returning their files at lower prices or busy ad­justing the ones with plot certifi­cates elsewhere. Affected parties are strongly advised that in case of certificate adjustment, their claims will not be considered and acceptable by NAB in case of recovery, claims of such affectees will be considered as canceled.

Moreover, in the case of Rah­man Garden, DG NAB said an in­quiry was underway against the society administration on fast track, however, the properties of Rahman Garden have been seized by NAB Lahore.

The DG issued instructions to the complainants against State Life Cooperative Housing Society to submit complaints according to the new procedure, which in­cludes having a minimum of 100 affectees or a total claim worth Rs 500 million, stating that NAB La­hore has already recovered Rs150 million from the said society Ad­min and returned it to the relevant authorities and affected parties. Due to the apparent negligence of the society administration, the society’s layout plan has not been approved by Lahore Development Authority (LDA), as yet.