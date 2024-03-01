NUST to arrange mega event ‘Women in Climate Action-Celebrating Resilience’

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collabo­ration with GIZ Pakistan, Gender In­tersectionality and Climate Change (GICC) is arranging a mega event titled “Women in Climate Action - Celebrating Resilience” on the occa­sion of International Women’s Day on March 08. This empowering event will be organized at a local hotel to recognize and applaud the significant contributions of women in climate action, emphasizing their leadership, innovation, and impact on creating sustainable and climate-resilient communities.

The researchers, climate heroes, academia, and individuals from the development sector have been called to participate in the event featuring panel discussions, success stories, stalls showcasing women-led initia­tives, and art and photo exhibitions.

According to an official of NUST, the event would feature an insightful panel discussion, a successful story­telling session, an articles writing competition, and an art and photo exhibition in addition to project and product exhibits. The insightful panel discussion will be aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted challenges and op­portunities women face within the realm of climate action. The success storytelling session will highlight the women doing notable work in cli­mate action and give them a platform to narrate their stories and experi­ences and the hardships they have faced in their tremendous efforts.

The art and photo exhibition will feature captivating visuals of women from various backgrounds, cultures, and professions, the display will high­light the collective power they har­ness in addressing climate challenges. The project and product exhibits will feature dedicated stalls of the proj­ects and products by women-led ini­tiatives, related to environmental sus­tainability and climate action giving women a platform to accentuate their efforts. The article writing competi­tion, being arranged in collaboration with the GICC is aimed at stimulating thoughtful discourse on the intersec­tionality of gender and climate resil­ience. All voices of Pakistan have been invited to become part of its efforts to amplify the importance of Women in Climate Action by participating in an `Article Writing Competition’. The last date for submission of the ar­ticles was February 29. The details of the event can be accessed through the website: gicc.nust.edu.pk