P&D department asked to prepare plan for rebuilding remaining 5,483 damaged schools in flood

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting and reviewed the progress made in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected infrastructure and di­rected his team to expedite the on­going works and pursue donors for funding where it was still pending.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Chief secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangejo, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary School Education Dr Shireen Narejo, Secretary Health Dr Mansoor, Secretary Irrigation Niaz Ab­basi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, CEO Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officers concerned.

Secretary School Education Dr Shireen Narejo briefed the CM that 19,808 schools were damaged in the floods 2022, of them 7,503 were fully damaged and needed to be re­constructed. Out of 7,503 fully dam­aged school buildings construction of 2020 was committed by friendly countries like the European Union, China and donor agencies ADB, Fed­eral PSDP and Provincial ADP for Rs60.972 billion.

She said the Sindh government has started construction of 431 schools for Rs4.428 billion but the funds committed by friendly coun­tries were donors agencies in the pipeline and some of the projects are in the approval phase.

The CM directed the chairman P&D to get approval for the projects from CDWP and other agencies and then pursue for release of funds. He also directed the P&D department to pre­pare a plan to reconstruct the remain­ing 5483 fully damaged schools.

The Secretary Health Dr Mansoor Rizvi told the CM that the 1,000 Days – Integrated Health and Popu­lation Program has been started for Rs61,600 million with the help of the World Bank, Isamic Development Bank with a Sindh government share of $30 million. The project would be completed in 2026-27.

He said the project’s scope en­compasses the refurbishment of 392 dispensaries, including equipment provision. It also involves the recon­struction of 121 Basic Health Units (BHUs), 97 Rural Healthcare Centers (RHCs), and 39 Taluka Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals that have been com­pletely damaged.

Additionally, the project will es­tablish hospital-based blood banks at four DHQ hospitals i-e Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sujawal, Tando-Allahyar, and Tando Mohammad Khan. These blood banks will be linked with Re­gional Blood Centers. The project will also establish diagnostic labo­ratories at 39 THQ hospitals, 10-bed nurseries at 39 THQ hospitals, and strengthen operation theaters at 39 THQ hospitals, he added.