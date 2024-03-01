Pak Army amply displayed courage in fight against terrorism: COAS

ISLAMABAD - The 7th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 was concluded at Kharian Gar­rison with an impressive Closing Ceremony on Thursday. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The 60 hours rigorous “Pa­trolling Exercise” aimed at en­hancing combat skills through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants of the forum. Seven teams from Pakistan Army and fifteen teams from friendly countries includ­ing Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, United States of America, Uz­bekistan, Srilanka, Thailand and Turkiye participat­ed in the exercise. Azerbaijan, China, Germany, In­donesia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Myanmar witnessed the exercise as observers.

The exercise was conducted from 25-27 Feb 2024 in the semi mountainous terrain of Pun­jab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for the friendly countries.

While addressing the ceremony, COAS appreciat­ed the participating teams for their professional­ism, physical & mental endurance and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise.

COAS reiterated mutual learning during such ex­ercises and highlighted that PATS is the right fo­rum, which appropriately combines professional military skills and tactical acumen of all partici­pating soldiers fostering much needed team spir­it in the face of evolving character of war. To this effect, Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly at­tributes of ”character, courage and competence which have amply been displayed by our men in the face of fight against terrorism”.

At the end, COAS gave away individual and team awards to the participants of the exercise. Interna­tional observers and Defence Attachés of participat­ing countries also attended the ceremony and ap­preciated its professional conduct. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.