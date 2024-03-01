Pakistan CAA earns high praise from ICAO audit team, surpassing 2023 benchmarks

The USAP-CMA Audit Team from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completed its assessment of Pakistan's aviation security systems.

Today, a briefing was held at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), where the team, consisting of four members, provided an overview of the full-scale audit conducted on Pakistan's aviation industry security systems.

During the debriefing session, Mr. Oscar Rubio Annibal, the team leader, congratulated the Director General (DG) of CAA on the significant improvements made, particularly following the recent enactment of the CAA Act 2023 legislation. The team was pleased to see that CAA not only surpassed the new 2023 ICAO benchmark effortlessly, but also came close to achieving the ICAO goals set for 2030.

During the assessment, the audit team primarily focused on evaluating the CAA Aviation Security Directorate for a duration of five days. Subsequently, for the following four days, they examined the implementation of security protocols in various aviation security areas at Jinnah International Airport, including the airport itself, the Airport Security Force (ASF), domestic and international airlines, cargo companies, ground handling companies, catering companies, and more.

Additionally, the team visited the Passport Office and received a briefing, and expressed their satisfaction with what they observed. They also interacted with the FIA immigration staff and reviewed their procedures.

This comprehensive assessment took place after 2019, which was not a full-scale audit. The ICAO USAP CMA Audit Team expressed their deep appreciation for the warm and welcoming hospitality they experienced in Pakistan. At the conclusion of the briefing, the DG CAA presented the audit team with CAA souvenirs.