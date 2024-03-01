Pakistan, Japan enjoy rich history of diplomatic relations: Japanese CG

KARACHI - The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru has said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed a rich history of diplomatic rela­tions aimed at enhancing bilater­al cooperation in diverse fields.

Addressing the Japanese Na­tional Day reception on the occa­sion of the 64th birthday of the His Majesty Emperor of Japan Naruhito here on Wednesday night (February 28), the Japa­nese Consul General welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed his pleasure in host­ing the first National Day recep­tion in Karachi. He emphasised the rich history of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and highlighted recent initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. He under­scored Japan’s commitment to working closely with the newly elected government of Pakistan to strengthen ties and foster mutual development.

Hattori highlighted Japan’s long-lasting contributions to Pakistan’s economy for a long time and emphasized educa­tional facility renovations and healthcare facility expansions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, reflecting the commitment to up­lifting vulnerable communities.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori graced the oc­casion as Chief guest and also extended felicitations to the Japanese People on their Na­tional Day. At the onset of the event, national anthems of both countries were played.

The event concluded with a ceremonial cake-cutting cer­emony, followed by a delight­ful dinner featuring a fusion of Japanese and Pakistani cuisines, symbolizing the cultural harmo­ny between the two nations.