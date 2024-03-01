Friday, March 01, 2024
Past in Perspective

“What is laid down, ordered, factual, is never enough to embrace the whole truth: life always spills over the rim of every cup.” –Boris Pasternak, Doctor Zhivago

Past in Perspective
March 01, 2024
Past in Perspective

Launched in 1977, the Voyager probes, Voy­ager 1 and Voyager 2, represent humanity’s farthest-reaching spacecraft. Their prima­ry mission was to explore the outer planets of our solar system—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Nep­tune. Equipped with advanced instruments, in­cluding cameras and spectrometers, the Voyagers provided unprecedented insights into these dis­tant worlds, discovering new moons, rings, and atmospheric phenomena. Beyond their planetary missions, both probes continue their journey into interstellar space, carrying the famous Golden Re­cords, intended to communicate the diversity of life and culture on Earth to any potential extrater­restrial civilizations they may encounter—a testa­ment to human curiosity and exploration.

