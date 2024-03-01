PDA launches tree plantation in Hayatabad, RMT

PESHAWAR - The Director General (DG) of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, launched a tree plantation campaign on Thursday. Under the campaign, PDA, in collaboration with IMSciences University, will plant saplings at Hayatabad Township and Regi Model Town (RMT). Officials of the authority, including Director IM Sciences Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, were present at the launching ceremony.
Approximately 200 guava and pine saplings were planted in Phase 7 of Hayatabad. Speaking at the occasion, DG PDA Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood stated that the aim of launching the campaign is to contribute to environmental sustainability and reduce environmental pollution. He emphasized that the campaign will be accelerated and intensified in the coming days, with various plant species, including fruit and flower trees, to be planted across Peshawar.
In the first phase, plantation has been initiated in Hayatabad and RMT, while in the second phase, fifteen different points of Peshawar have been identified for planting different types of saplings. DG PDA highlighted the importance of support from civil society and other social organizations for the success of the campaign, emphasizing that no campaign could succeed without their cooperation.