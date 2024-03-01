Friday, March 01, 2024
PDA launches tree plantation in Hayatabad, RMT

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Director General (DG) of the Peshawar Develop­ment Authority (PDA), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood, launched a tree plantation campaign on Thursday. Under the campaign, PDA, in collab­oration with IMScienc­es University, will plant saplings at Hayatabad Township and Regi Mod­el Town (RMT). Officials of the authority, includ­ing Director IM Scienc­es Professor Dr. Usman Ghani, were present at the launching ceremony.

Approximately 200 guava and pine saplings were planted in Phase 7 of Hayatabad. Speaking at the occasion, DG PDA Captain (Retd) Khalid Me­hmood stated that the aim of launching the campaign is to contribute to envi­ronmental sustainability and reduce environmen­tal pollution. He empha­sized that the campaign will be accelerated and intensified in the coming days, with various plant species, including fruit and flower trees, to be planted across Peshawar.

In the first phase, plan­tation has been initi­ated in Hayatabad and RMT, while in the sec­ond phase, fifteen differ­ent points of Peshawar have been identified for planting different types of saplings. DG PDA high­lighted the importance of support from civil socie­ty and other social organ­izations for the success of the campaign, empha­sizing that no campaign could succeed without their cooperation.

