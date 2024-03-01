Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA adopts disaster risk reduction policy

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Provin­cial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, guided by the Relief Department, has embarked on a significant en­deavor to enhance the province’s resilience against potential disas­ters. In collaboration with the Com­munity Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N), PDMA has initiated the development of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

Chaired by Secretary Relief, In­ayat Ullah Wasim, and Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qais­ar Khan, a workshop in Peshawar brought together representatives from CRA-N, academia, and various organizations. The forum, compris­ing key stakeholders and disaster management experts, unanimous­ly agreed to craft a comprehen­sive policy addressing a spectrum of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Scheduled for completion with­in six months, the policy reflects the unwavering commitment of au­thorities to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the populace. Inayat Ullah Wasim commended collabo­rative efforts, emphasizing the pol­icy’s significance in fostering resil­ience and preparedness.

DC Sanghar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Muhammad Qaisar Khan stressed the imperative need for a concert­ed approach in managing disaster risks, considering the region’s vul­nerability to natural hazards.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709260679.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024