PDMA adopts disaster risk reduction policy

PESHAWAR - The Provin­cial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, guided by the Relief Department, has embarked on a significant en­deavor to enhance the province’s resilience against potential disas­ters. In collaboration with the Com­munity Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N), PDMA has initiated the development of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

Chaired by Secretary Relief, In­ayat Ullah Wasim, and Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qais­ar Khan, a workshop in Peshawar brought together representatives from CRA-N, academia, and various organizations. The forum, compris­ing key stakeholders and disaster management experts, unanimous­ly agreed to craft a comprehen­sive policy addressing a spectrum of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Scheduled for completion with­in six months, the policy reflects the unwavering commitment of au­thorities to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the populace. Inayat Ullah Wasim commended collabo­rative efforts, emphasizing the pol­icy’s significance in fostering resil­ience and preparedness.

Muhammad Qaisar Khan stressed the imperative need for a concert­ed approach in managing disaster risks, considering the region’s vul­nerability to natural hazards.