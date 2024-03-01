PDMA adopts disaster risk reduction policy

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, guided by the Relief Department, has embarked on a significant endeavor to enhance the province’s resilience against potential disasters. In collaboration with the Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-N), PDMA has initiated the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.
Chaired by Secretary Relief, Inayat Ullah Wasim, and Director General PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan, a workshop in Peshawar brought together representatives from CRA-N, academia, and various organizations. The forum, comprising key stakeholders and disaster management experts, unanimously agreed to craft a comprehensive policy addressing a spectrum of challenges and vulnerabilities faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Scheduled for completion within six months, the policy reflects the unwavering commitment of authorities to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the populace. Inayat Ullah Wasim commended collaborative efforts, emphasizing the policy’s significance in fostering resilience and preparedness.
Muhammad Qaisar Khan stressed the imperative need for a concerted approach in managing disaster risks, considering the region’s vulnerability to natural hazards.