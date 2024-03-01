Friday, March 01, 2024
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President

Agencies
March 01, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

KHEWRA  -  President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underlined the need for projecting pink salt as a Pakistani product in potential global markets after its value addition in line with the international standards. “A signifi­cant amount of foreign exchange can be earned by adding value to the local raw salt and making various products,” he said during his visit to the Khewra Salt Mine. He also emphasized to utilize the modern technology to minimize the loss of salt during the mining process besides adopting atmo­sphere-friendly and responsible mining ways. 

He said Pakistan had huge reserves of high qual­ity rock salt which was low-cost and full of min­erals. The president also reviewed the tourist places inside the salt mine. On the occasion, the president was briefed on various ongoing projects of Pakistan Minerals Development Corporation in Khewra. He was informed about quality of the salt found in Khewra and various salt ingredients. 

Managing Director, Pakistan Minerals Develop­ment Corporation informed the president about various aspects of salt mining from Khewra Salt Mine. The president was informed about the ongo­ing activities for salt mining. President Alvi also in­augurated the salt library at the Khewra Salt Mine and visited the Asthma Center.

