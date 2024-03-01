PMDC president meets with ACCME CEO to discuss standard of medical education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - President PMDC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, sat down with the President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Graham McMahon, to discuss the international systems and standards for CPD in medi­cal education within Pakistan on Thursday. President PMDC expressed Pakistan’s dedication to aligning its professional development practices with global bench­marks and standards, and to initiate a collaborative programme with ACCME. This strategic move aims to enhance the skills, knowledge, and competencies of medical professionals within the country, ensuring they remain competitive and competent internationally while creating opportunities for Pakistani educational organizations to attain global recognition and visibility.