Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMDC president meets with ACCME CEO to discuss standard of medical education in Pakistan

Staff Reporter
March 01, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   President PMDC, Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, sat down with the President and CEO of the ACCME, Dr Graham McMahon, to discuss the international systems and standards for CPD in medi­cal education within Pakistan on Thursday. President PMDC expressed Pakistan’s dedication to aligning its professional development practices with global bench­marks and standards, and to initiate a collaborative programme with ACCME. This strategic move aims to enhance the skills, knowledge, and competencies of medical professionals within the country, ensuring they remain competitive and competent internationally while creating opportunities for Pakistani educational organizations to attain global recognition and visibility.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024