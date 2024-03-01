PML-N hopeful of positive outcome after Nawaz Sharif meets Fazlur Rehman

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday expressed hope for a breakthrough after the party’s top brass met the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leadership.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, whose party is all set to head the next coalition government, met JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad.

Fazl’s party, which is adamant about sitting on the opposition benches, has refused to accept the results of the February 8 elections, claiming that they were rigged.

The JUI-F, a traditional ally of the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has refused to vote for the prime minister, and president, and also abstained from voting in today’s National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker election.



“Have faith in Allah... [You will receive] good news,” PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, who was part of the PML-N delegation, told a journalist after the meeting concluded.

The election for the coveted post of prime minister will take place on Sunday and Nawaz’s younger brother, former premier Shehbaz Sharif, is all set to be elected as the government’s top boss, as the party has secured enough votes and looks in a comfortable position.

In his conversation with reporters, PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah said that he would reveal the details of the meeting later, but expressed hope of a positive outcome.

“I’ve already stated that Maulana is our leader and we’ve faced tough situations together. We have always received guidance from him and we wish for that process to continue,” he said.

Sanaullah said that Nawaz did not visit Fazl to seek votes; however, sources told Geo News that he was indeed there to secure the JUI-F’s support.

“They spoke about the ongoing political situation during their one-on-one meeting,” he added.