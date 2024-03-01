Police nab 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police teams arrested 14 members of drug peddler gangs and recovered 2,095 gram heroin, 3,962 gram hash­ish, 60 liters liquor and 18 gram Ice from their possession, a pub­lic relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Shalimar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Koral, Kirpa, Humak and Bhara Kahu police stations team arrested 11 drug peddlers and recovered 4720 gram heroin, 2220 gram hash­ish, 46 liters liquor and 112 gram Ice from their possession. Cas­es have been registered against the accused and further investiga­tion is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crack­down against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation’’ he add­ed. Also, Aabpara police station officials have arrested an imper­sonator involved in snatching activities and recovered ten mobile phones, wireless set, police uniform and weapon used in crime from his possession, he said. He said that, following the special di­rections of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police had categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directions, the Aab­para police team arrested an impersonator involved in looting cit­izens at gunpoint. Police team also recovered ten mobile phones, police uniform, warless set and weapon used in crime from his pos­session. The accused was identified as Muhammad Waseem. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investi­gation is underway. Police officials were further directed to intensi­fy the crackdown against the criminal elements. Safety and security of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.