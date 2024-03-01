Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Web Desk
2:23 PM | March 01, 2024
National

Polling for the election of Speaker National Assembly is underway in the National Assembly hall in Islamabad.

Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is chairing the session.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar of Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the office of the Speaker.

After the election of the Speaker, election will be held for the office of Deputy Speaker.

For the slot of the Deputy Speaker, the contest is between Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Junaid Akbar of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Amongst the prominent figures who have cast their votes include Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Omar Ayub.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024