PPP gets PML-N nod for Gillani as Senate chief

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which through a po­litical deal with PML-N, has finally got the chairman Sen­ate position in March Sen­ate elections and decided to make former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani as Senate chairman, it’s learnt.

Gillani, who is currently Senior Vice President of PPP, has recently got elected as member of the National Assembly from Multan. Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Thursday took the oath as MNA and subsequently lost his senatorship. He was earlier member of the Senate and remained op­position leader in the Upper House as well as parlia­mentary leader of PPP in that house. Gillani as MNA would cast his vote in the election of the president which is due in March. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is the candidate for the presidency by both PPP, PML-N, MQM and other likeminded parties Highly placed political sources told this scribe that after casting his vote in the presidential elec­tions, Yousaf Raza Gillani would contest Senate elections and would resign from National Assem­bly seat subsequently. After making entry into the upper house of the parliament, he will be the can­didate for the chairman Senate position by PPP, PML-N and other allies. Yousaf Raza Gillani is a vet­eran politician and has been in the National As­sembly since 1985. In 1993 assembly, he was made speaker of the National Assembly. He was made prime minister of Pakistan by PPP in 2008, howev­er, after three and half years, Gillani was ousted as prime minister through Supreme Court of Pakistan and was subsequently disqualified for five years.