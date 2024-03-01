PPP nominates Sarfaraz Bugti for CM Balochistan role

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has named Sarfaraz Bugti as its nominee for the crucial position of Balochistan chief minister just ahead of the eleventh hour.

Asif Ali Zardari, the presidential nominee, has endorsed Bugti for the CM role in Balochistan. The election for the Balochistan chief minister position is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday).

Sarfaraz Bugti promptly resigned from the position of senator after taking the oath as a member of the Balochistan Assembly.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put forward Salar Khan as its candidate for the coveted chief ministerial role in this less-developed province of Pakistan.

In a development on Thursday, the Balochistan Assembly elected Abdul Khaliq Achakzai from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the speaker, while PPP’s Ghazala Gola secured the deputy speaker position without encountering any opposition.

Both candidates were declared uncontested winners as no other individuals had submitted papers for these posts.

It is pertinent to note that all the provincial assemblies have elected their speaker, deputy speakers and chief minister in the respective province. Balochistan Assembly is the last assembly to elect house custodians.

While, the National Assembly is under the way to elect speaker and deputy speaker today as voting is ongoing.

PPP and JUI (P) leading the pack with 11 seats each in the province, followed by PML-N with 6 seats.



