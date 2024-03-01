Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP's Ghulam Mustafa Shah elected NA deputy speaker

PPP's Ghulam Mustafa Shah elected NA deputy speaker
Web Desk
8:37 PM | March 01, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly with 197 votes on Friday.

Shah’s opponent, PTI-backed candidate Junaid Akbar, got 92 votes. The result was announced by the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Later, Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

Earlier, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Ayaz Sadiq was elected speaker of the National Assembly.

The results of election held on the basis of secret ballot were announced by the outgoing speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to results, Ayaz Sadiq polled 199 votes while his rival PTI-SIC nominee Aamir Dogar got 91 votes. A total 291 votes were polled and one was rejected.

After the election, Ayaz Sadiq went to Aamir Dogar and shook hands with him. He also shook hands with Hamid Raza and Omar Ayub Khan.

JUI-F won't join coalition govt: Haidri

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024