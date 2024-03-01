PPP's Ghulam Mustafa Shah elected NA deputy speaker

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah elected as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly with 197 votes on Friday.

Shah’s opponent, PTI-backed candidate Junaid Akbar, got 92 votes. The result was announced by the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Later, Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

Earlier, Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Ayaz Sadiq was elected speaker of the National Assembly.

The results of election held on the basis of secret ballot were announced by the outgoing speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to results, Ayaz Sadiq polled 199 votes while his rival PTI-SIC nominee Aamir Dogar got 91 votes. A total 291 votes were polled and one was rejected.

After the election, Ayaz Sadiq went to Aamir Dogar and shook hands with him. He also shook hands with Hamid Raza and Omar Ayub Khan.