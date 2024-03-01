PPP urges ECP to fill vacant Senate seats

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yester­day urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fill the 10 vacant seats of the Senate as the presidential elections approach.

In a letter penned to the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the PPP demanded elec­tions on the eight Senate seats vacated by the political parties after winning the general elections.

“Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Nisar Khuhro, Jam Mahtab, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sadiq Sanjrani, Prince Umar and Nuzhat Sadiq have resigned from Senate seats after winning gen­eral elections,” the letter read.

The PPP also demanded election on the seat vacated by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and late Rana Maqbool, a Senator of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Sources said the PPP has set its sights on the 10 vacant Senate seats, each one a coveted slot in the Upper House of the parliament as the three major parties aim to ensure signifi­cant presence in the house.

Earlier, it emerged that the ECP has scheduled Senate and presiden­tial elections in March. The polling for the Senate elections is likely to be held before the presidential elections. As per the proposed schedule for the Senate elections, the polling could be held before March 10. The schedule of the presidential election would be re­leased after the approval of the CEC as well as the ECP members.