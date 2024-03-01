PSL-9: Rawalpindi police announces traffic plan

The Rawalpindi police have formulated a traffic plan for commuters during Pakistan Super League (PSL-9) matches in the city starting tomorrow (Saturday) until March 10.

According to the plan as approved by the City Traffic Officer Taimur Khan, a total of 365 traffic police officers and traffic wardens would perform their duties from March 2 to 10. They include seven deputy superintendents of police, 40 inspectors and 318 traffic wardens.

The Rawalpindi traffic police has designated three places for cricket fans to park their vehicles for the PSL-9 matches. They would park their vehicles at Civil Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road or Government Postgraduate College, Satellite Town.

The media persons will park their vehicles at Poultry Institute, Shamsabad with entry from Benazir Bhutto Road.

During arrival and departure of cricket, the Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) will remain closed from Faizabad to Stadium Road (Double Road). During match, the Stadium Road would be closed for traffic from both sides

The commuters would use 6th Road and Saidpur Road to enter Islamabad on 9th Avenue. Commuters coming from Islamabad will reach Rawalpindi while using route of 9th avenue, Faizabad, Pandora Chungi, Katraian Chungi, Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai.

The City Traffic Officer has directed officers concerned to erect display boards at different locations and run awareness campaign on social media and FM 88.6 radio.