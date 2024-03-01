Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PSMA meeting held

Agencies
March 01, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) was held in which non-distillery sugar mills participated. The PSMA spokesperson said that it is being proposed to impose 50 percent regulatory duty on the export of sugarcane molasses and we strongly oppose it. By imposing 50 percent regulatory duty, not only the sugar indus­try will face loss, but in future sugarcane farmers will also not be able to get proper price of sugarcane. The non-distillery sugar mills also demanded that 15 percent regulatory duty already imposed should also be removed to pro­mote exports. The spokes­man further said that exporting sugarcane mo­lasses is more beneficial and will bring more foreign exchange to the country.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024