PSMA meeting held

LAHORE - A meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) was held in which non-distillery sugar mills participated. The PSMA spokesperson said that it is being proposed to impose 50 percent regulatory duty on the export of sugarcane molasses and we strongly oppose it. By imposing 50 percent regulatory duty, not only the sugar indus­try will face loss, but in future sugarcane farmers will also not be able to get proper price of sugarcane. The non-distillery sugar mills also demanded that 15 percent regulatory duty already imposed should also be removed to pro­mote exports. The spokes­man further said that exporting sugarcane mo­lasses is more beneficial and will bring more foreign exchange to the country.