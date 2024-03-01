Friday, March 01, 2024
PSX stays bullish, gains 875 points

PSX stays bullish, gains 875 points
March 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 875.07 points, a positive change of 1.37 percent, closing at 64,578.52 points against 63,703.45 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs17.053 billion were traded during the day as compared to 461,390,885 shares valuing Rs 16.000 billion the last day.

Some 364 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained loss­es, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top trading com­panies were K-Electric Lim­ited with 54,958,235 shares at Rs.4.90 per share, Has­col Petrol with 31,867,000 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,820,000 shares at Rs 4.69 per share.

