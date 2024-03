Coming down hard on the ruling alliance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) lawmaker Junaid Akbar Friday warned that they would not let the National Assembly function until provision of their due rights.



The PTI leader made the remarks during his fiery speech at the second session of the newly elected lower house of parliament.

Taking the floor, Akbar said: “We do not recognise this assembly. We will neither legislate nor allow it [in the House].