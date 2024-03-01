Railways announces plans for train restoration, improvements

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Of­ficer Aamir Baloch said on Thursday that train service would be restored gradually based on resource availabili­ty. During an online live e-Kutchery ses­sion, Baloch revealed that a new train timetable was set to be implemented from March 15 while the restoration of Sandal and Khushhal Khan Khattak Express trains was possible upon avail­able resources. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance track conditions in the Main Line Sukkur Division and mentioned plans to increase the num­ber of trains overtime, with improve­ments expected to reduce engineering restrictions. Regarding specific routes, Baloch indicated that the decision on restoring Akbar Bugti Express was pending. He assured the public of spe­cial Eid trains and improved facilities during the festive season. Further­more, he noted a decrease in salary de­lays, attributing it to enhanced revenue generation, with further reductions anticipated in the future. In terms of infrastructure, Baloch mentioned the timely completion of a manufactur­ing project for 230 new coaches, with Chinese collaboration. He underscored the significance of passenger service over personal interests, emphasizing that train seats were meant for pas­sengers, not employees. Addressing concerns about staff behavior and misuse of railway quarters, Baloch in­structed the authorities to investigate complaints thoroughly. He warned of strict action against those found rent­ing out railway quarters to unauthor­ized individuals, reaffirming that such accommodations were reserved solely for government employees. The CEO also instructed authorities to address complaints regarding staff behavior on Ghouri Express. The press conference, which lasted two hours, received over five thousand comments, reflecting the public’s keen interest and engagement in Pakistan Railways’ operations and improvements.