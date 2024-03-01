Rain emergency in Sindh, Gwadar declared disaster zone

KARACHI/QUETTA - The Sindh government on Thursday declared half working day on March 1 (today) in Karachi division due to rain emergency.
All the offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils in Karachi except those engaged in essential services and involved in rain emergencies duties would observe working hours till 2:00 pm, said a notification issued here by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department. The notification would be applicable to the private sector organizations as well, it added.
Also, the Balochistan caretaker government on Thursday imposed an emergency in Gwadar and declared it a disaster zone after heavy rains triggered devastating flash floods in the coastal city.
In a statement, Balochistan caretaker Information Jan Achakzai said the provincial government had decided to declare Gwadar calamity-hit and impose an emergency, acknowledging the severity of the situation.
According to Achakzai, caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has already signed a summary for this purpose and a notification will be issued soon. He added that the interim CM would personally monitor relief activities in all the rain-hit areas of the province.
Following the devastating flash floods in Gwadar, triggered by heavy rainfall that lashed the area for several hours and left thousands of residents homeless as well as in dire need of assistance as the downpour caused widespread destruction, Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan (HDTB) chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who won the election for PB-24, on Thursday reached the coastal city -- where his constituency was located -- to coordinate rescue operations.
Necessary arrangements in Karachi
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that necessary arrangements had been made regarding the expected rains in the city and decisions had been made regarding clearing choking points in the drains.
All concerned staff would be present on the roads during the rains, KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Water Corporation had made a strategy for the expected rains, he said this in a video message.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was no such example in the past that such rains were expected in the month of March in Karachi. This is the effect of climate change that is being talked about all over the world.
He said that the leaves of the relevant officers and other staff in KMC and other related institutions had been canceled and all the officers and staff would remain on the ground.
“InshAllah, we are trying our best to minimize the problems of the people and wherever there is a problem, immediate action will be taken to provide relief to the people, we all making every effort so that urban life is not affected during rains,” he said.
Meanwhile The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said that approximately 60% of dewatering of floodwater in Gwadar had been completed.
Some 250 houses were reportedly damaged so far, while 21 individuals were injured due to flood and wall collapses, and under treatment at medical centres, an NDMA news release said.
The residents of damaged houses had been shifted to rescue centres.
Some 200,000 water purification tabs were distributed in Gwadar and Turbat by the Health Department Balochistan, whereas the response of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and District Administration of Gwadar was also appreciable, the NDMA said.
It added that another spell of rain was expected in southern region of Balochistan from tonight (Thursday night), which might hamper the rescue efforts. “The NDMA is closely monitoring on ground situation and ensuring smooth coordination of rescue efforts between departments at provincial and national levels,” the news release said.