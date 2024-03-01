Rains wreak havoc in several parts of country

Rain emergency has been declared in Karachi as several parts of the country are in the grip of unpredictable weather.

The situation is dire, with continuous drizzling reported in various areas of Lahore, including Mall Road, Gulberg, Lahore Cantonment, Lakshmi Chowk, and Shimla Pahari since the early morning hours.

Johar Town, Defence, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Wahdat Road, and surrounding areas have also witnessed heavy rainfall. The cascade of rain extends beyond Lahore, with cities in Punjab such as Kasur, Muridke, Phoolnagar, Sharqpur, and Jhang experiencing the deluge.

Loss of lives

Tragically, the heavy rains have proven fatal, claiming the lives of three individuals in Kamalia when a dilapidated house collapsed. Another incident in Kharan resulted in the loss of one adult and two children.

Rain emergency in Karachi

Anticipating a spell of heavy rains in the afternoon, Karachi's metropolitan city is on high alert. Malir, Airport, Gulshan Hadeed, and Gadap are expected to experience hailstorms, leading the city administration to impose a rain emergency to avert mishaps.

Consequently, scheduled exams at Karachi University have been postponed, and evening shift schools are closed. Government and private offices will observe a half-day of duty.

To manage the crisis, a rain emergency cell has been established at the Chief Minister's house, operational 24/7.

Balochistan face devastation

Gwadar, already grappling with a dire situation, is now experiencing another spell of heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunder. The drainage system and rescue infrastructure have been severely affected, forcing residents to relocate to safeguard their lives.

In Sibi and its adjacent areas, heavy rains have persisted for 14 hours, causing a significant increase in the water levels of rivers such as Sibi, Nari, Talli, and canals. The irrigation department has issued a high alert, instructing emergency rescue teams to remain active and ready to counter any unfortunate situations.

Snowfall in Northern areas

Northern mountainous areas, including Azad Kashmir, are witnessing intermittent rain and snowfall, leading to a drop in temperatures. However, the possibility of highways blockades due to snowfall and landslides looms large.

As the country grapples with the unprecedented weather conditions, citizens are urged to exercise caution, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any further developments.