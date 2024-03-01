'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar welcomes baby girl

Renowned Pakistani cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the 'Rawalpindi Express' ushered in a wave of jubilation among fans and well-wishers alike with the arrival of his precious baby girl.

The former fast bowler, along with his wife Rubab Khan, now embraces the joyous responsibilities of parenthood for the third time, as they welcome their beloved daughter into the world, joining her two adoring brothers.

In a heartwarming announcement that resonated across social media platforms, Shoaib Akhtar shared the delightful news of his daughter's birth, eliciting an outpouring of love and congratulations from cricket enthusiasts, celebrities, and admirers worldwide.

The proud father, who once terrorized batsmen with his lightning-quick deliveries, took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Almighty for blessing their family with their newest member, Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during the sacred Jumma prayers on the 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH.

Shoaib Akhtar's journey from the cricket pitch to fatherhood has been met with immense joy and anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting glimpses of the newest addition to the Akhtar clan. With his two sons already spreading happiness and laughter, the arrival of a baby girl promises to bring a delightful balance to their household, brimming with boundless love and affection.

Acknowledged as one of Pakistan's most cherished sporting personalities, Shoaib Akhtar's dedication to his family has always been admired alongside his cricketing prowess. As congratulations pour in from all corners, fans extend their heartfelt wishes to the Akhtar family, eagerly anticipating the cherished moments and milestones that lie ahead for the newest member of their cricketing dynasty.