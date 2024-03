PESHAWAR - Unidentified assailants fatally shot a Rescue 1122 officer in the sub­urban area of Chamkani on Thursday.

According to the po­lice, the Rescue official succumbed to the attack on the spot, and the un­known assailants fled from the scene. Subse­quent to the registration of a FIR, the police initi­ated a comprehensive in­vestigation.