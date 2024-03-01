Roof collapse kills three in Balochistan

In Balochistan, three children died and one other sustained injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rains in Kharan district.

Meanwhile, the teams of Provincial Disaster Management Authority in coordination with National Highway Authority are fully operationalized on highways and different points and sites to keep roads open with heavy machinery.

Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and other departments are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas and dewatering of urban flood water from houses in Gwadar, Jiwani, Surbandar and Ormara.

Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, in collaboration with local administration, have been continuing relief operations in flood-affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani and Subandar.

Teams of doctors have been deployed in free medical camps to provide immediate health facilities to the affectees while twelve thousand people were provided with free medical treatment and medicines in these camps.

The teams of Pakistan Navy are also fully active and busy in dewatering process in the affected areas. They are rescuing the people trapped in the flashfloods and shifting them to safer places.