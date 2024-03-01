RUDA hosts successful investor seminar in Dubai

DUBAI - Ravi Urban Develop­ment Authority (RUDA) has hosted a success­ful Investor Meet-Up Seminar in Dubai dur­ing the three-day IPS event representing Pakistan. The seminar attracted a diverse au­dience of international investors, expatriate Pakistanis, and visitors from various business backgrounds, signaling significant interest in RUDA’s initiatives. The event garnered atten­tion from prominent fig­ures within the investor community, including Her Excellency Sania A Ansari, CEO of Ansari Group Ltd, who pro­vided advisory insights from the royal family, Mustafa Hemani, Senior Director of the Pakistan Business Council, and representatives from renowned real estate and development giants such as Emaar, Damac, and Danube. Esteemed investors from the UAE and Oman also graced the seminar with their presence.

The seminar provided a unique platform for attendees to explore a wide range of invest­ment opportunities, with discussions focus­ing on key sectors such as tourism, solar energy initiatives, and waste­water treatment plants. Attendees actively par­ticipated in interactive sessions and one-on-one meetings, express­ing notable enthusiasm for RUDA’s diverse proj­ects and initiatives.

Organised by RUDA, the seminar featured insightful presentations on various as­pects of the Ravi Project, addressing at­tendees’ queries and concerns. Interac­tive sessions facilitated discussions and exchanges between RUDA representa­tives and attendees, fostering a deeper understanding of the project’s intrica­cies and potential benefits. Addition­ally, personalized one-on-one meetings allowed attendees to engage directly with RUDA’s team members, enabling in-depth exploration of investment prospects and tailored solutions. The event showcased RUDA’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and col­laboration in driving sustainable ur­ban development. Commenting on the event, Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RUDA, expressed gratitude to all attendees and reiterated RUDA’s dedication to forg­ing meaningful partner­ships and delivering value to stakeholders. “The enthusiasm and interest displayed by attendees underscore the global ap­peal of the Ravi Project and reaffirm our vision of creating a vibrant, in­clusive, and sustainable urban ecosystem. We re­main committed to fos­tering collaboration and driving positive change as we continue to prog­ress towards our goals,” said Janjua.