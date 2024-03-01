Friday, March 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

APP
March 01, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association. In his statement on Thursday, he applauded the commit­ment and dedication demon­strated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contrib­ute to the advancement of jus­tice and the rule of law. He ex­tended greetings to the newly elected office bearers of Suk­kur bar association, including newly elected President Advo­cate Qurban Malano. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024