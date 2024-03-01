Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

SUKKUR - Renowned Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench Bar Association. In his statement on Thursday, he applauded the commit­ment and dedication demon­strated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contrib­ute to the advancement of jus­tice and the rule of law. He ex­tended greetings to the newly elected office bearers of Suk­kur bar association, including newly elected President Advo­cate Qurban Malano.