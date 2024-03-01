Sialkot DC commends Civil Defence volunteers, vows support, recognition

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain commended the invaluable contribu­tions of Civil Defence Organisation volunteers, hailing them as integral pillars of the district administration. Speaking at a meeting with Civil Defence Organisation officials in Sialkot, Zulqar­nain emphasised the importance of recognising and incentivising outstanding voluntary services, pledging strong encouragement and certificates for exemplary performance.

Joined by Chief Warden of Civil Defence Or­ganisation in Sialkot, Tahir Majeed Kapur, and Civil Defence Office representatives, Zulqar­nain expressed his commitment to enhancing support for volunteers. He announced plans to provide new uniforms and wireless sets for duty, highlighting the Punjab government’s ini­tiative to deliver ration packages directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps with dignity.

In a bid to ensure the equitable distribution of Ramazan packages, Zulqarnain outlined a strategy involving Civil Defence Organisation volunteers in verifying eligible families. This approach aims to uphold citizens’ dignity while facilitating seamless delivery of aid. Zulqarnain lamented the lack of ap­preciation for individuals who selflessly serve oth­ers amid contemporary self-centered attitudes. He affirmed solidarity with the organization, marking World Civil Defence Day on March 8, and pledged to accord it the recognition and respect it merits.