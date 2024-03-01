Sialkot DC commends Civil Defence volunteers, vows support, recognition

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain commended the invaluable contributions of Civil Defence Organisation volunteers, hailing them as integral pillars of the district administration. Speaking at a meeting with Civil Defence Organisation officials in Sialkot, Zulqarnain emphasised the importance of recognising and incentivising outstanding voluntary services, pledging strong encouragement and certificates for exemplary performance.
Joined by Chief Warden of Civil Defence Organisation in Sialkot, Tahir Majeed Kapur, and Civil Defence Office representatives, Zulqarnain expressed his commitment to enhancing support for volunteers. He announced plans to provide new uniforms and wireless sets for duty, highlighting the Punjab government’s initiative to deliver ration packages directly to beneficiaries’ doorsteps with dignity.
In a bid to ensure the equitable distribution of Ramazan packages, Zulqarnain outlined a strategy involving Civil Defence Organisation volunteers in verifying eligible families. This approach aims to uphold citizens’ dignity while facilitating seamless delivery of aid. Zulqarnain lamented the lack of appreciation for individuals who selflessly serve others amid contemporary self-centered attitudes. He affirmed solidarity with the organization, marking World Civil Defence Day on March 8, and pledged to accord it the recognition and respect it merits.