SMIU’s 2nd Global Congress concludes

KARACHI - The 2nd Global and Research Congress-2024 organized by Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University, was concluded with several conferences and sessions held on Thursday.
On the second and concluding day of the GRC-24, panel discussion on the topic of “Population Challenges and Social Inclusion: Role of Media in Shaping Peaceful and Smart Communities” held. The speakers stressed that society must control population as there were limited resources in our country to fulfil needs of the growing population. The academicians and media persons discussed the issue while taking part in the session.
Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan, former chairman of Department of Mass Communication at Federal Urdu University and a noted columnist said that media has played a pivotal role in the change of society and educating the people and added media can play a major role in spreading awareness among masses about family planning. He said our neighboring counties like Iran, Bangladesh and India were trying to control their population, hence we too must take steps to control the population. He said during the era of Ayub Khan, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television had telecast programs on family planning, after that situation changed in this respect. He said the government shall have made the family planning as its priority then media couldn’t ignore it. He further said the traditional and social media can play a major role in making aware the people and the society could be developed after educating the people about population which is a core problem of our society.
Prominent intellectual Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh said we should openly talk on the population issues and family planning that will make the society sustainable, otherwise we couldn’t control the problems that can be emerged from the unchecked population growth. He said the direction of population control is lacking here in our society, that is why we are facing multidimensional problems. Senior journalist Shahzeb Jillani said, “We have not seriously took the family planning as a main social problem. Male members of our society have a final decision that how much they need children, while women have no such right to take decision about family planning.” He said shyness is also prevailing in elite class of cities about family planning matters, then how can we blame on people of rural areas. “Even female doctors possess shyness in guiding people about family planning,” Shahzeb Jillani said and added that women of the country must be empowered by giving them a right to take their own decisions. He was of the view that there are many hang ups of the society that must be crossed.
Noted intellectual Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that our livelihood resources like agriculture and fisheries have not increased on the contrary population was growing very fast.