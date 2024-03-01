SMIU’s 2nd Global Congress concludes

KARACHI - The 2nd Global and Research Congress-2024 organized by Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam Uni­versity, was concluded with several conferences and ses­sions held on Thursday.

On the second and conclud­ing day of the GRC-24, panel discussion on the topic of “Population Challenges and Social Inclusion: Role of Me­dia in Shaping Peaceful and Smart Communities” held. The speakers stressed that society must control population as there were limited resources in our country to fulfil needs of the growing population. The academicians and media per­sons discussed the issue while taking part in the session.

Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan, for­mer chairman of Department of Mass Communication at Federal Urdu University and a noted columnist said that me­dia has played a pivotal role in the change of society and edu­cating the people and added media can play a major role in spreading awareness among masses about family planning. He said our neighboring coun­ties like Iran, Bangladesh and India were trying to control their population, hence we too must take steps to control the population. He said during the era of Ayub Khan, Radio Paki­stan and Pakistan Television had telecast programs on fam­ily planning, after that situa­tion changed in this respect. He said the government shall have made the family plan­ning as its priority then media couldn’t ignore it. He further said the traditional and social media can play a major role in making aware the people and the society could be developed after educating the people about population which is a core problem of our society.

Prominent intellectual Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh said we should openly talk on the pop­ulation issues and family plan­ning that will make the soci­ety sustainable, otherwise we couldn’t control the problems that can be emerged from the unchecked population growth. He said the direction of popu­lation control is lacking here in our society, that is why we are facing multidimensional problems. Senior journalist Shahzeb Jillani said, “We have not seriously took the fam­ily planning as a main social problem. Male members of our society have a final deci­sion that how much they need children, while women have no such right to take decision about family planning.” He said shyness is also prevail­ing in elite class of cities about family planning matters, then how can we blame on people of rural areas. “Even female doctors possess shyness in guiding people about family planning,” Shahzeb Jillani said and added that women of the country must be empowered by giving them a right to take their own decisions. He was of the view that there are many hang ups of the society that must be crossed.

Noted intellectual Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that our livelihood re­sources like agriculture and fisheries have not increased on the contrary population was growing very fast.